Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on MESA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $290.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.10.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

