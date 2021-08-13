MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,893,317,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,246,383 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

