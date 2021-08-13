Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.18 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $14.25 million and $261,477.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.54 or 0.06943071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00134783 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,808,848 coins and its circulating supply is 78,808,750 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.