Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.82.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81. Methanex has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.