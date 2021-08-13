Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13. 29,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,751,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

MILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,564,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Metromile by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Metromile by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after acquiring an additional 208,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metromile by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,030,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

