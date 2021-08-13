Metronome (MET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $115,408.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $52.21 million and $115,408.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $4.35 or 0.00009125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00139573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00154608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,697.02 or 1.00138167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $410.67 or 0.00862192 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,298,106 coins and its circulating supply is 12,011,732 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

