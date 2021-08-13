Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.65

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.44, with a volume of 30684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $646.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 64.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.