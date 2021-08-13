Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,537.66

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,537.66 and last traded at $1,537.49, with a volume of 61729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,518.15.

MTD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,415.74.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,521.04, for a total transaction of $11,407,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,594,192.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total value of $6,234,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $226,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 77 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

