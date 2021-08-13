Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 571.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MXSG remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,860. Mexus Gold US has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
About Mexus Gold US
