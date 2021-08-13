Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 571.0% from the July 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 809,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MXSG remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,860. Mexus Gold US has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.