MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Sally Chaplain Buys 46,472 Shares

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Sally Chaplain purchased 46,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,827.20 ($86,305.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 14.76 and a current ratio of 14.76.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This is an increase from MFF Capital Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. MFF Capital Investments’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

