MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.19

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and traded as high as $7.31. MFS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $7.25, with a volume of 47,963 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 67,081 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 435,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,275 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,453 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

