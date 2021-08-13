MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Short Interest Update

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the July 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Special Value Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 840.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 54,659 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. 12,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,002. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0463 per share. This is an increase from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

