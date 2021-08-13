M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

Get M&G alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a $3.20 price objective on M&G and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.