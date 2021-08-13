MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.26

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.26 and last traded at $81.26, with a volume of 246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 18.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

