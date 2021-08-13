MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 20.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 40% against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market capitalization of $388,741.54 and $261.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00034059 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 423,367,051 coins and its circulating supply is 146,065,123 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

