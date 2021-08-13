Michael A. Schlesinger Sells 8,100 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 8,100 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OCDX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 259,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.39 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

