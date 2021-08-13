Michael Wayne Kalb Sells 120,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,036. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $870,000. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 32.4% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 25.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.