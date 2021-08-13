Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 1,398,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,273,020. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

