Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s 2nd Largest Position

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,844,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after buying an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Griffin Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

