Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $317.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

