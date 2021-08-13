Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

