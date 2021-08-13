Milestone Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,364% compared to the average daily volume of 84 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

MIST traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.48. 2,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $163.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.89. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Equities analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

