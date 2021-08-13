Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MILC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 252,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Get Millennium Investment & Acquisition alerts:

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Co, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. Its assets include Activated Carbon, SMC Global, and cash and short term investments. The company was founded on March 15, 2006 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Investment & Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.