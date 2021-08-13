Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) Short Interest Update

Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:MILC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MILC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 252,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,833. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88. Millennium Investment & Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.99.
Millennium Investment & Acquisition Company Profile
