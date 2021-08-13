Millennium Management LLC Acquires 152,480 Shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,480 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.46% of Capstead Mortgage worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 63,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Capstead Mortgage by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 423,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

CMO opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.54. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 21.42, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

