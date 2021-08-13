Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.