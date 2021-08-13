Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 264,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.71% of Research Alliance Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $10,250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,797,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,200,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $7,688,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RACB opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

