Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 172,908 CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 172,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.42% of CURO Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CURO Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CURO Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

CURO stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $681.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,181,397 shares of company stock worth $18,862,558. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.