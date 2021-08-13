Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 773,338 Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 773,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.33% of Asensus Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of ASXC opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $553.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.52. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

