Millennium Management LLC Buys 91,695 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 366.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,695 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fluor worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 286.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fluor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fluor by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $13,854,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Fluor by 1,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 392,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

