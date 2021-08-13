Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 127,543 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 81,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 140.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

