Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532,971 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 768,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 342,704 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 475,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

