Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TEGNA worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.54 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

