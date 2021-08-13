Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,291 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Covetrus worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after purchasing an additional 972,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Covetrus by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 198,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVET. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

CVET stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.04.

In other Covetrus news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $751,158.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $521,209.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock worth $1,629,784. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

