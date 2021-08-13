Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 1,981.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE GNK opened at $18.00 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $754.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $9,039,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,214,250. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

