Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Chase worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chase by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Chase news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.62, for a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,720.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of Chase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $358,426. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCF opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.01. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.84 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

