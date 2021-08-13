Millennium Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,236 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Ranpak worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ranpak by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ranpak by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ranpak by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PACK shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ranpak stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -223.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

