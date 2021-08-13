Millennium Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 95.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after buying an additional 819,249 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 72.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 137,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $360,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $43.92. The company has a market capitalization of $752.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 501.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

PLRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

