Millennium Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,015 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of TowneBank worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.58. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

