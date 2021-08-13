Millennium Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,093 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOLU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 622,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COOLU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

