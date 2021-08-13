Millennium Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 11,306.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260,404 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.56% of DURECT worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DURECT by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 83,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $295.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative net margin of 257.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

DRRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

