Millennium Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 11.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEE opened at $60.32 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.08.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

