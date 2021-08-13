Millennium Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,594 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.73% of Immunic worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Immunic by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

