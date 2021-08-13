Millennium Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,456 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

ETH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:ETH opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $32.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.46.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.30 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

