Millennium Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 796,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 181,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.79% of Teekay worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TK opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Teekay Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $282.86 million during the quarter.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.