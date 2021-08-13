Millennium Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,787 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.96. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

