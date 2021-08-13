Millennium Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,382 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,909,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $26.25 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $540.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

