Millennium Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $991.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 45.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.55%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.