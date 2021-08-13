Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,835 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Ideanomics worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.40 on Friday. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -0.45.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

