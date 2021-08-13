Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.68 Million in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVFB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

