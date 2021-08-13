Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Kadant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kadant by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.71.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

